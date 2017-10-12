De Lima to appeal SC decision

Sen. Leila de Lima on Wednesday said she will appeal the decision of the Supreme Court denying her petition to dismiss the drug-related charges against her and to nullify her arrest warrant.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed for lack of merit de Lima’s petition and upheld the issuance by the Muntinlupa regional trial court of a warrant for her arrest.

De Lima has argued that the Sandiganbayan has jurisdiction over her drug cases.

“I take heart though in the thought that six dissenters – all venerable magistrates – stood their ground. I honor them with a profound thanks and admiration for their courage and fealty to their sworn duty,” the senator said.

“My lawyers will of course file a motion for reconsideration, and will continue to appeal to the sense of fairness and justice of the court. There is no other recourse but to go on fighting, especially when one is innocent as I truly am. Every day spent behind bars on bogus charges brings pain and untold sufferings. But it also strengthens resolve,” she added.

De Lima is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center.

The senator maintained that she was a victim of the strong arm of the State and the “deeply-rooted vengeance” of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The SC’s majority decision tells us the extent to which Dutertism has distorted reason, suppressed the truth and rejected the primacy of conscience. The decision legitimizes oppression and political persecution,” she said.