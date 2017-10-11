De Lima to appeal SC ruling, lauds 6 dissenters for ‘courage, fealty to duty’

DETAINED Sen. Leila de Lima said on Wednesday that she would appeal the decision of the Supreme Court denying her petition to dismiss drug-related charges against her and nullifying the arrest order issued by a Muntinlupa court.

Advertisements

Voting 9-6, the Supreme Court voted to deny de Lima’s petition to free her for lack of merit. The high tribunal dismissed her argument that the Sandiganbayan has jurisdiction over her drug cases.

READ: SC upholds drug raps vs de Lima

“I take heart though in the thought that six dissenters — all venerable magistrates — stood their ground. I honor them with a profound thanks and admiration for their courage and fealty to their sworn duty,” she said.

“My lawyers will of course file a motion for reconsideration, and will continue to appeal to the sense of fairness and justice of the Court,” said de Lima, detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center on drug charges.

She added: “There is no other recourse but to go on fighting, especially when one is innocent as I truly am. Every day spent behind bars on bogus charges brings pain and untold sufferings. But it also strengthens [my]resolve.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO