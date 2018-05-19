De Lima arraignment postponed anew

THE Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Friday deferred anew the arraignment of Sen. Leila de Lima who is facing illegal drug trading charges filed by the Department of Justice (DoJ).

The senator is facing drug charges before two branches of the Muntinlupa RTC—205 and 206. She has a different set of co-accused in the drug charges filed against her before the two salas.

Her arraignment for Branch 205 was set on August 10, while that of Branch 206 was moved to June 22.

De Lima earlier asked the courts to grant her a furlough so she could attend the graduation of her son, Vincent Joshua, on June 3, 2018.

De Lima was ordered to submit her itinerary on June 3.

The senator has been detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center since February 24, 2017.