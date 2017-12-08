De Lima arrives in Muntinlupa court for arraignment on illegal drug raps

Senator Leila de Lima arrived at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Friday for her arraignment on illegal drug charges, according to a live television footage

Accompanied by police, de Lima went to Branch 206 where she, along with several others, have been accused of alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

De Lima had filed a motion for reconsideration for the dismissal of the charges against her.

Meanwhile, supporters of the senator tied blue ribbons around the Muntinlupa Hall of Justice, as they asked authorities to free the legislator who has been detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center. MIA MACATIAG