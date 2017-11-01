De Lima awarded freedom prize for being ‘flag-bearer’ of human rights in PH

DETAINED Sen. Leila de Lima gained international recognition yet again when she was awarded the Liberal International’s 2017 Prize for Freedom for being a “flag-bearer” for human rights in the Philippines.

Over 100 liberals from 32 countries met in Johannesburg, South Africa last week for the Liberal International’s (LI) 199th executive committee meeting and voted to award the Prize for Freedom to de Lima.

De Lima has been detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center since Feb. 24, 2017 on drug charges.

Marcus Loning, chairman of the LI’s human rights committee, said de Lima set “a shining example for other human rights defenders.”

De Lima is a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, which has resulted in extrajudicial killings.

She is the second Filipino to become the Prize for Freedom Laureate, next to then President Corazon Aquino who received the award in 1987 for her advocacy on “democracy, peace and the empowerment of women.”

De Lima received the 2016 the Global Thinker Award from the Foreign Policy.

She was also picked by Time Magazine as one of the Top Most Influential People for 2017.

She was also named one of the notable Women Human Rights Defenders for 2017 by Amnesty International.

The Prize for Freedom, according to its official website, was established in 1984.

Former Argentine president Raul Alfonsin was the first awardee.

President from 1983-1989, Alfonsin sponsored the trial of the Juntas,, which prosecuted leaders under previous military regimes.

Other notable recipients were:

* The late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, in 1989, for becoming the first woman prime minister of a Muslim nation;

* The late Czech president Vaclav Havel, in 1990, for leading the human rights movements in the former Czechoslovakia;

* Aung San Suu Kyi, incumbent state counselor of Myanmar, in 1995, who was placed under house arrest by the Burmese military government from 1989 to 1995. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO, ARIC JOHN SY CUA