De Lima back, taunts Duterte

SENATOR Leila de Lima on Wednesday belittled President Rodrigo Duterte’s supposed list of narco-politicians, saying it is just a product of a drug-induced imagination.

De Lima, who just returned from an awarding ceremony and a speaking engagement abroad, also expressed amazement on how people continue to believe the President’s claims.

Duterte recently admitted using Fentanyl, a powerful opioid, but only in small doses.

The Chief Executive on Monday said De Lima is on his latest list of government officials protecting the illegal drug trade.

“I’m almost sure that the new list of drug lords/protectors is again laden with errors, or one which did not undergo a thorough process of validation as would negate any doubt as to its veracity,” De Lima said in a statement.

She lamented that she is being recklessly and wrongly accused even if she had never taken a single addictive drug in her life.

The senator lambasted Duterte for having the nerve to make up a list of so-called narco-politicians.

“Duterte should stop taking Fentanyl because obviously it has already driven him to madness and to fits of paranoia where everyone he sees is either a drug addict or a drug lord,” De Lima added.

“It (drug problem) will not be solved by forming a lynch mob to gang up on a scapegoat. It will not be solved by denying facts, including about the source of the drugs that flow into our country and complicity of law enforcers on the ground — the very same law enforcers who are now given a license to kill and plant evidence on those killed,” she noted.

De Lima is facing several complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Office of the Ombudsman and even the Senate ethics committee in relation with her supposed involvement in illegal drug trade in the country.

The Senate ethics panel chaired by Sen. Vicente Sotto 3rd is expected to tackle the three separate complaints against De Lima when Congress resumes session in January.