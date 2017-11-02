De Lima bags human rights award

Sen. Leila de Lima again took the spotlight when she was awarded the Liberal International’s 2017 Prize for Freedom for being a “flag-bearer” for human rights in the Philippines.

Over 100 liberals from 32 countries met in Johannesburg, South Africa last week for the Liberal International’s (LI) 199th executive committee meeting. They voted to award the Prize for Freedom to de Lima, who had been detained at the Philippine National Police’s Custodial Center since Feb. 24, 2017 on drug-related charges.

Marcus Loning, chairman of the LI’s human rights committee, said de Lima set “a shining example for other human rights defenders.”

De Lima, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, is the second Filipino to bag the award. Former President Corazon Aquino received the award in 1987 for her advocacy on “democracy, peace and the empowerment of women.”

De Lima also received the 2016 the Global Thinker Award from the Foreign Policy.

She was also picked by Time Magazine as one of the Top Most Influential People for 2017 and was named one of the notable Women Human Rights Defenders for 2017 by Amnesty International.

The Prize for Freedom, according to its official website, was established in 1984.

Former Argentine president Raul Alfonsin was the first awardee.

Other notable recipients were the late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (1989) for being the first woman prime minister of a Muslim nation; former Czech president Vaclav Havel (1990), for leading the human rights movements in the former Czechoslovakia; Aung San Suu Kyi, incumbent state counselor of Myanmar (1995), who was placed under house arrest by the Burmese military government from 1989 to 1995.

with ARIC JOHN SY CUA