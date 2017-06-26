De Lima to contest 2nd arrest warrant

DETAINED Sen. Leila de Lima on Sunday said she will contest the latest warrant of arrest issued against her by a Muntinlupa City court handling one of the three drug-related cases filed against her by the Department of Justice (DoJ.)

“The prosecution’s case is extremely weak, the weakest among the three trumped-up drug charges,” De Lima, who is currently detained at the Philippine National Police custodial center at Camp Crame in Quezon City, said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the senator said her lawyers are set to file a motion for reconsideration at the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 205.

The court issued the warrant last week for the arrest of De Lima and her co-accused, Jose Adrian Dera alias Jad De Vera in connection with Criminal Case No. 17-168 for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

De Lima, according to the charge sheet, allegedly conspired with Dera in demanding and extorting money and vehicles from drug lord Peter Co to be used by the former in her senatorial bid.

The DoJ alleged that Dera is de Lima’s nephew and aide.

Dera and De Lima however denied this.

“I do not know him at all. Dera himself already denied any relationship or connection to me whatsoever,” the senator said.

De lima said she is optimistic the judges handling her cases will realize the unreliability of the witnesses against her as well as the incredibility of their stories.

“I continue to have faith in the judiciary. In the end, all of these so-called witnesses will be proven to have been lying all along, or have simply been threatened to falsely testify against me,” she added.

In February, Branch 204 of the Muntinlupa City RTC ordered de Lima’s arrest in connection with another drug-related case filed against the senator and her former driver, Ronnie Dayan, as well as former National Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Rafael Ragos.

The senator voluntarily turned herself over to police a day after the issuance of the arrest warrant.

She is also facing another drug case before Branch 206 of the Muntinlupa RTC with former Bureau of Corrections Chief Franklin Bucayu and Jaybee Sebastian as co-accused.

“The truth will still come out in the end. In the meantime, I will continue to exhaust legal remedies to fight my illegal arrest and detention,” the senator said.