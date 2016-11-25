De Lima decries House ‘spectacle’

SENATOR Leila de Lima on Thursday bewailed what she described as her “public hanging” at the House of Representatives, vowing to face her detractors “soon.”

In a statement, she said she did not watch the entire television broadcast of the inquiry, but said “The glaring inconsistencies of statements from all ‘witnesses’ in the House inquiry into this Bilibid Prison drug trade conspiracy speak for itself.”

“I refuse to indulge my accusers by addressing their web of lies and desperate attempts to implicate me as a corrupt public servant,” she added.

De Lima said that as a woman, it broke her heart that her “private life and personal relationship have become subject of the public and Congress’ ridicule.”

“No woman, whoever or whatever she may be, whether a sitting senator or a humble secretary, deserves to be betrayed, to be treated with so much disrespect and without dignity, before the public eye, by any man she is with or had a relationship with.”

The former Justice secretary did not directly address Ronnie Dayan, her former driver, bodyguard and lover who testified against her at the House on Thursday.

“It is a shame that those I trusted fell into the trap of power, deceit, fear and intimidation that they found it necessary to lie and twist truths to save themselves,” she said.