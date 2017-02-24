De Lima detained at PNP custodial center

Senator Leila de Lima was detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center in Camp Crame on Friday afternoon, a few hours after she surrendered to authorities.

Shortly after yielding to lawmen, the senator was taken to Camp Crame, the headquarters of the Philippine National Police, where she was booked. De Lima was fingerprinted and her mug shot was taken. She also underwent a brief medical exam.

De Lima was taken to the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court which issued a commitment order for her detention.

The senator returned to Camp Crame shortly after 1 p.m.

The lawmaker is the 26th detainee at the custodial center, where former senators Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. are being held for graft and plunder charges in connection with the multi-billion peso pork barrel scam.

Unlike high-profile criminals arrested by the police in the past, the heavily-guarded De Lima was not handcuffed.

The PNP granted the request of the camp of De Lima to have two security details that will guard her 24/7.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, who was among those who accompanied De Lima to Camp Crame, said the senator’s blood pressure was elevated when she was undergoing the booking process. FERNAN MARASIGAN