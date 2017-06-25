DETAINED Senator Leila de Lima said that she would contest the latest warrant of arrest issued against her by a Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) handling one of the three drug related cases filed against her by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In a statement, de Lima said her legal team would file a motion for reconsideration on the ground of absence of a probable cause.

“The prosecution’s case is extremely weak, the weakest among the three trumped-up drug charges,” said de Lima who is currently detained at the Philippine National Police custodial center at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Judge Amelia Fabros-Corpuz of the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 205 issued last week an arrest warrant against de Lima and her co-accused Jose Adrian Dera alias Jad De Vera, in relation with their alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade inside the National Bilibid Prison.

De Lima was accused of conspiring with Dera in demanding and extorting money and vehicles from drug lord Peter Co, which the former justice secretary allegedly used for her senatorial bid.