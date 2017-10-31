De Lima in full support of Duterte on BBL passage

OPPOSITION Sen. Leila de Lima on Tuesday backed President Rodrigo Duterte’s call for Congress to immediately act on the passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

“I am in full support of the President’s call for the immediate passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law [BBL],” said de Lima, a fierce critic of the President.

In a handwritten statement, she expressed no objection on the 2017 version of the draft BBL because it is basically similar to the version crafted during the term of then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

“Based on the briefing which the former Presidential Adviser on Peace Process, Secretary Ging Deles, recently gave me and my staff, the current 2017 version of the draft BBL bears no radical departure from, as it is essentially the same, the original 2014 version crafted during [Aquino’s] term,” the senator said.

Congress during the Aquino administration failed to pass the proposed BBL that seeks to create a new autonomous region in Mindanao replacing the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who handled the hearings on the proposed BBL as chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government, even came up with a substitute bill replacing Malacañang’s version.

According to Marcos, the Aquino version of the BBL was filled with unrealistic and improbable promises to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the reasons why it finds little traction in Congress.

The proposal, he said, seeks to grant the Bangsamoro government powers normally reserved for the national government such as its own security force, Commission on Audit, Commission on Elections and trial

Duterte in August submitted the draft copy of the new BBL to the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The President before leaving for Japan this week had urged Congress to expedite the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro law or the country could face further trouble.

“If we do not act on it [BBL] expeditiously, we are a headed for another trouble, so I hope Congress can fast-track it because they are getting impatient. We will comply with our side [of the peace agreement],” Duterte said.

By “they,” the President was referring to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front.

According to de Lima, the draft BBL represents a huge and monumental first step at addressing long-standing aspirations of Muslims in the Philippines.

“In my view, only some tweaking or fine-tuning of a few provisions is needed so as to hurdle any constitutional challenge to this special piece of legislative measure,” she said.

“Time is indeed running out. I don’t see any other option, except chaos and more sufferings for the people, Moros and Christians alike, in the region.”