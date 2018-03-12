De Lima leaves cell for a day to undergo scan for ‘mass on liver’ at PH Heart Center

SEN. Leila de Lima left her detention cell at the headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday to undergo check-up at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City.

The Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court granted a one-day medical furlough to de Lima to undergo computed tomography (CT) scan for a “mass on her liver”.

At exactly 2:53 p.m., de Lima left the PNP Custodial Center riding a white coaster, accompanied by a convoy of three other vehicles.

Media was barred from going near the Custodial Center before de Lima left.

This is the first time that the court granted de Lima a one-day medical furlough, a year after she was imprisoned for her alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade. She was accused of organizing drug operations inside the New Bilibid Prison when she was still justice secretary.

De Lima was only allowed to leave her cell during court hearings about her case.

The senator, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte and his anti-drug campaign, previously denied the charges and accusations, saying she is a victim of political harassment. ROY NARRA