De Lima named ‘Global Thinker’ for second year for ‘openly defying’ Duterte drug war

DETAINED Sen. Leila de Lima was named one of the Leading Global Thinkers for 2017 by the Foreign Policy magazine for “openly defying” President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

The Foreign Policy magazine awarded De Lima the Global Thinker award for the second consecutive year. It named De Lima on its list of Leading Global Thinkers in 2016 for her “vocal opposition” to the unabated extrajudicial killings (EJKs) of suspected drug personalities.

“From the beginning, (Senator) de Lima knew how dangerous her unfettered criticism of her country’s leader might prove,” said Benjamin Soloway, Foreign Policy magazine associate editor.

“But de Lima has refused to shut up. The government is trying to ‘totally silence dissent and cultivate a culture of double standard of justice, where those allied with the president and his family are accorded impunity,” Soloway said.

This year’s Global Thinkers awardees include South Korea President Moon Jae-in, United Kingdom Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbin, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Senator Kamala Harris, artist and human rights activist Ai Weiwei, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Halley, among others.

De Lima’s chief of staff Fhillip Sawali received the plaque of recognition from Soloway in her behalf during the reception dinner in honor of the 50 Leading Global Thinkers for 2017 at the Mead Center for American Theater, Washington, D.C. on December 4.

The senator was arrested on February 24 and detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center on drug charges. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO