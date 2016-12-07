De Lima should not attend Senate hearings – Aguirre

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd on Tuesday asked Senator Leila De Lima to recuse herself from attending the Senate hearings on the proliferation of illegal drugs at the national penitentiary.

Aguirre said De Lima should not participate in the proceedings because she is the very person involved in the investigation, along with her ex-driver and lover Ronnie Dayan and drug lord Kerwin Espinosa.

The DOJ chief said he inhibited himself from the case filed at the DOJ.

“Di pa nya hinihingi, nag inhibit na ako ditto (She did not ask for it but I inhibited myself),” Aguirre stressed.

He stressed that the senator is directly involved in the case.

“Dapat mag inhibit sya. pinapa-inhibit nya ako sa DOJ tapos dun sa Senate di sya mag inhibit. Pinag-uusapan dito pagtanggap niya ng pera (She should recuse herself. She wanted me to keep my distance from the cases at the DOJ and here she is, participating in the Senate hearings when what is being discussed is her accepting money from drugs),” he said.

Aguirre also slammed Commission on Human Rights (CHR) chairman Chito Gascon for “making generalizations” in comparing the number of killings during martial law to the number of deaths in the first few months of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

The DOJ chief said Gascon did not specify which deaths resulted from legitimate police anti-drug operations and which deaths were the result of other incidents.

“Ayusin niya pagsasalita niya, ayusin muna niya mga figures niya. Pare pareho naman kami nakipaglaban kay Marcos. Nag-gegeneralize siya. Huwag na niya ako pagsabihan, wala naman siyang alam; hindi siya abugado.

Bakit hindi sila (CHR) magfile ng kaso? Sila may karapatan magfile ng kaso. Kahit siya, yung office niya, may karapatan magfile ng kaso pero kahit isang kaso wala (He should check his numbers. We all fought Marcos. He has no right to lecture me, he does not know anything, he is not a lawyer. Why doesn’t’ the CHR file a case?

They have the power to file charges, but not even a single complaint was filed),” Aguirre said.