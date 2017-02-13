De Lima prepares for the worst

SENATOR Leila De Lima is preparing for the worst following the recent announcement of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd that the Department of Justice (DoJ) may issue a resolution against her very soon.

De Lima said she has long been expecting the release of the resolution and her possible arrest in connection with the cases filed against her. The senator is facing five drug trafficking complaints filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for allegedly receiving payoffs from high profile drug convicts inside the National Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The senator is also facing complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act because of her alleged links to Eastern Visayas drug lord Kerwin Espinosa.

“I really don’t know when the arrest warrant will be issued. I’m just saying that Secretary Aguirre has confirmed that they will issue the resolution against me and that I better brace myself,” she added.

But the senator said Aguirre should also prepare to answer the complaints that she will be filing against him.

De Lima mentioned the issue regarding the confidential memorandum about the privileges extended to high-profile convicts detained at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) custodial center in Camp Aguinaldo.

The convicts, who testified against De Lima during the inquiry held by the House committee on justice on the proliferation of illegal drugs at the NBP last year were reportedly allowed to use cell phones and other gadgets while in detention.

“These are definitely illegal acts that a secretary of justice should not be doing,” she said. Senate President pro-tempore Franklin Drilon said that should an arrest warrant be issued against De Lima, those tasked to carry out the order should follow the law.

“By tradition we will oppose service of the warrant of arrest inside the session hall. The sanctity of the session hall must be respected,” Drilon noted. Jefferson Antiporda