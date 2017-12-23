De Lima renews call to stop EJKs

THE Christmas season is the “perfect time” for the government to heed the people’s call to end alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) of suspected drug personalities as a result of its war on drugs.

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima said this on Saturday as she reiterated that the campaign against illegal drugs should be based on human rights and the rule of law.

“Christmas, after all, is best spent if family members remain intact and complete,” said de Lima, who is detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center on drug charges.

“But may we also remember that Christmas this year, as with last year, brings sadness and grief to many of our countrymen who will not be with their loved ones killed in [President Rodrigo] Duterte’s drug war,” she said.

She claimed that the death toll connected to the government’s war on drugs has already reached about 13,000, “with the President vowing to continue his violent approach to ‘solving’ illegal drugs in the country until the end of his term in 2022.”

Like her birthday wish, de Lima said her Christmas wish is to “be vindicated from all the trumped-up” illegal drug charges filed against her by the Duterte administration.

De Lima said she wants to go back to her old, normal life. “I miss those days where I can do the simple things that make me happy, like going to the wet market, cooking, and driving on top of doing my regular duties as a public servant,” she added.

The senator said she also misses going to the church every Sunday, including visits to Our Lady of Manaoag Church in Pangasinan, twice a month.

De Lima, as with other PNP Custodial Center detainees, were granted visits from family and relatives on Christmas Eve, December 24, until 1 a.m. the following day and on December 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

She hopes this will be her “first and last Christmas in detention.”