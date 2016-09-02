De Lima sabotaging drug probe–DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday divulged a plan of Sen. Leila de Lima and her camp to impair the drug probe against her by disseminating false information and evidence to the public.

In a news briefing, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said alleged bank accounts and testimony given by Jonathan Caranto and Edna Obuyes, who has linked de Lima to drug lords, cannot be given probative value.

“I had known that they [Caranato and Obuyes] were spreading false information that, if we bought it, would explode in our faces later],” Aguirre added.

Caranto, a relative of Ronie Palisoc Dayan, receives documents delivered to de Lima’s office when she was still DOJ secretary while Obuyes is a job order employee of the department.

Dayan is the alleged boyfriend of de Lima.

Aguirre said they are still evaluating alleged bank accounts in the names of Caranto and Obuyes.

Also on Friday, de Lima in a text message to reporters said Obuyes sent also a text message to her denying newspaper reports that she linked the senator to the drug rings operating from the national penitentiary New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila).

The senator also in her text message admitted that Obuyes or “Bogs” was her former employee but she has not talked to her for a long time.

De Lima said Obuyes in her text message assured her that she would remain on the side of truth and insisted that the bank accounts and a supposed affidavit that she executed linking the senator to drug lords are all lies.

“[I will not be a witness to this big lie, I am only for the truth]. God bless, love you,” Obuyes said in her text message to the senator.

She posted a message on her Facebook account, confirming that Aguirre recently talked to her at his office.

According to Obuyes, she initially thought that the Justice secretary would give her a new employment contract at DOJ but she was surprised that she was presented with several Banco de Oro (BDO) bank receipts under the name of Bogs C. Obuyes amounting to P24 million.

Obuyes said that based on the BDO bank receipts, the amounts were deposited between March and April 2014.

The Justice chief, she added, also showed her pictures of her and de Lima that were taken when they were still with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), of which de Lima was a former chairman.

Obuyes insisted that that the BDO accounts do not belong to her because it is “impossible” for her to use the name “Bogs” since it is just her nickname.

She said she never issued any statement implicating the senator.

In fact, Obuyes added, the statement she gave was in defense of de Lima and she was also surprised why news reports are telling the opposite.

Aguirre in an interview earlier admitted talking to DOJ employees but he said they were not coerced.

He said Caranto and Obuyes even took a lie detector test at the National Bureau of Investigation after he talked to them.

WITH JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA