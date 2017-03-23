De Lima Satan’s ‘queen’

President Rodrigo Duterte once again lambasted detained Sen. Leila de Lima, calling her the perfect “queen” for Satan.

Speaking before the Filipino community in Thailand on Wednesday night, Duterte said he has been all over the Philippines and he has never seen a woman with a thick hide as de Lima.

The President said de Lima’s stint as Justice secretary was a “tragedy” because she was involved in drug trafficking inside the New Bilibid Prisons, the Philippines’ national penitentiary located in Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila).

“Alam mo hinahanap ko talaga? Wala akong nakita sa Pilipinas. Hinahanap ko yung babaeng napakakapal ang mukha. Siya lang. Alam mo, lapitan mo iyan, laslasan mo ng blade, hindi tatalab. Buhusan mo asido yung mukha, ganunan niya iyan. Bale wala eh [I have been searching the Philippines for a thick-faced woman and I could not find anyone like her. Try to slash her face with a blade or throw acid at her face and they won’t work],” according to Duterte.

“The tragedy is she was the Secretary of Justice… She herself went into [drug]trafficking. That’s [not bailable]. Kaya sige sulat. Sige mura sa akin. Ayaw pang admitahin. Nag free advertisement na nga siya sarili niya. Sabi niya hindi iyan ako [That’s why she keeps on writing and cursing me. She refused to admit it. She advertised herself for free. She insisted she was not guilty],” he said.

The President added that he is bound for hell but he is also sure that he would see de Lima there with him.

He said he would gladly wait for the senator just for the opportunity to introduce her to the king of hell.

“Sigurado ako wala naman akong ambisyon. Impiyerno talaga ako. Pero maghintay ako sa kanya pagdating niya. Sabihin ko talaga. Senyor Satanas, ‘Dumating na ang reynang hinihintay mo.’ Eh totoo man [I do not have any ambition, it’s hell for sure. But I will wait for her there. I will tell Mr. Satan, ‘Here is the queen you have been waiting for.’ That’s true],” Duterte added.

“Kami ba naman mag-imbento ng ganun [Will we invent something like that]? I will never, never, never do that especially to a woman. I won’t allow it to happen… No, do not do it. Huwag iyan, mag-imbento ka ng kaso, ganon? Tapos, no bail. Ipakulong mo. Ngayon mag-isa siya [Invent a case like that? And then there is no bail? Have someone imprisoned? Now she is alone],” he said.

De Lima, widely known as Duterte’s fiercest critic on alleged extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations, is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center on drug-related charges.

Her camp claimed that the charges filed against her were only made up by the administration to silence her.

This was denied by presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, who said it was the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court that ordered the arrest of de Lima on drug trafficking charges and for allegedly receiving money from drug dealers at the national penitentiary when she was the Justice secretary.

Abella added that the court had found “sufficient probable cause for the issuance of the warrants of arrest” against her last February 23, along with her former driver-lover Ronnie Dayan and prison official Rafael Ragos.

Dayan and Ragos are being held liable on witnesses’ claims that, on behalf of de Lima, they collected money from incarcerated drug lords.

Duterte earlier guaranteed that de Lima will be “100 percent” safe in her detention cell inside the police camp.

He said it would be up to the courts to decide whether de Lima is liable. CATHERINE S. VALENTE