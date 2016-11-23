De Lima sees ex-lover as another accuser

Senator Leila de Lima now considers Ronnie Dayan, her former bodyguard and lover, as another accuser and she blamed the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte for it.

“It appears that Ronnie Dayan has been successfully turned into another one of my accusers by this administration,” the former Justice secretary said.

“Even as they portrayed Ronnie Dayan as the missing link to their drug conspiracies, his arrest and so-called admissions present an opportunity for me to put this issue to a close,” De Lima said.

She dismissed Dayan’s accusations as “fiction stories of the underworld.” She vowed to face the charges in court.

Dayan, who was arrested by police Tuesday, admitted receiving money from alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa on behalf of de Lima.

The senator maintained that she does not know Espinosa and she never received money from him. Jefferson Antiporda

JA/CC