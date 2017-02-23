De Lima spends night at Senate

CLAIMING that the Philippine National Police (PNP) broke the agreement on her planned surrender, Senator Leila de Lima returned to the Senate on Thursday night in a bid to stop lawmen from serving the warrant for her arrest. The senator left the Senate building before 9 p.m. after announcing that she will surrender Friday morning.

In an interview with reporters, De Lima said she quicky packed her things and left her house at Southgate Subdivision in Parañaque City after learning that agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group were on their way to serve the warrant of arrest earlier issued by Judge Juanita Guerrero of the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court (RTC) branch 204 in connection with the drug related charge filed by the Department of Justice.

De Lima said there was an earlier arrangement approved by Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno that she will be allowed to stay at her residence Thursday night. The senator has promised to surrender on Friday morning at the Senate. De Lima said she prefers to be arrested in the morning. “I’ll just stay here and wait for the sun to rise before I face them,” she told reporters. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA