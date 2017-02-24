De Lima surrenders  

TRUE to her promise, Senator Leila de Lima turned herself in to authorities early Friday morning in compliance with the warrant of arrest issued yesterday by a Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

De Lima went out of her office located at the fifth floor of the Senate Building in Pasay City at 8:10 a.m. after spending a night there.

But before she proceeded to the vehicle that would take her to the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center in Camp Crame, the senator issued a short statement to the members of the media who kept vigil since last night.

The senator maintained her innocence and bowed to continue to fight for freedom, justice and human rights. “I believe that in the end the truth will come out,” de Lima said.

The senator was escorted by Senate Sergeant at Arms Jose Balajadia to Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives led by Chief Supt. Roel Obusan who have been waiting for her since last night. JEFF ANTIPORDA