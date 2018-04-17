De Lima to stay in prison after SC junks appeal

SENATOR Leila de Lima will stay in prison after the Supreme Court denied her motion for reconsideration on a lower court ruling that ordered her arrest and detention on drug charges.

In its ruling, penned by Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr., the high tribunal upheld the February 23, 2017 order on her arrest by Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Juanita T. Guerrero of Branch 204.

In her motion, de Lima said that the RTC committed grave abuse of discretion because the warrant was issued despite the fact that she had a

pending motion to quash and despite having no jurisdiction over her case.

She said that the Office of the Ombudsman has jurisdiction over her

case since she was charged on the basis that she used her position as

Secretary of Justice in relation to the alleged criminal acts, “specifically that she demanded, solicited and extorted money from the [NBP] inmates through her alleged intermediaries/bagmen namely, [Rafael Ragos and Ronnie Dayan].”

De Lima surrendered to authorities on February 24, 2017, a day after the warrant of arrest was issued against her following drug charges filed against her by the Department of Justice (DOJ). She has since been detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center. JOMAR CANLAS

