De Lima, Trillanes tagged in NBP attack

Senators Leila de Lima and Antonio Trillanes 4th were taggged in the stabbing incident at the New Bilibid Prison in September, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said Tuesday.

Aguirre however admitted that there is no evidence to prove the allegation.

“One of the inmates said it was instigated to stop Jaybee Sebastian (from testifying on De Lima’s drug links),” Aguirre told reporters, adding that the same inmate claimed that an official of the Philippine Navy ordered the stabbing incident that claimed the life of convicted drug lord Tony Co and injured four other inmates.

“Nababanggit dun si Trillanes and De Lima (Trillanes and De Lima were mentioned) but no supporting (evidence),” he added.

Inmate Tomas Doniña, in an affidavit read before the House of Representatives, said a former colleague at the Philippine Navy ordered him to attack Sebastian to prevent the latter from spilling the beans on De Lima’s links to illegal drugs.

De Lima had said she had nothing to do with the stabbing incident on September 28 at the NBP.

Because of the attack, Sebastian was transferred from the NBP in Muntinlupa City to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) headquarters in Manila to secure his safety.

Jomar Canlas