‘De Lima using Senate to malign Duterte’

A member of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s legal team has called on Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd to oust Sen. Leila de Lima from her chairmanship of the Senate justice committee.
According to Lorenzo Gadon, De Lima’s “interference” in the hearings of the panel on the spate of alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects only aims to malign President Rodrigo Duterte’s image and divert the public’s attention towards the Davao Death Squad (DDS), linked to several killings in Davao City.
“Narito ako upang manawagan kay (I am here to call on) Senate President Koko Pimentel to remove Senator De Lima from the chairmanship of the justice committee because she is just using this committee to malign President Duterte,” Gadon said in a news briefing.
He said De Lima should have investigated the matter when she was still secretary of the Department of Justice.
“Kung talagang Senator De Lima [If Sen. De Lima] is true to her position or to her desire to correct these things, eh di sana inimbestigahan niya [then she should have investigated],” Gadon said.
“All of these are dramas and circuses being done by De Lima,” the lawyer opined. He stressed that the neophyte senator even admitted unclear answers during the Senate hearing.
“Kaya mahahalata mo na ito, drama lang para masiraan si President Duterte sa foreign press, [that’s why you will notice that it is just drama to demonize President Duterte before the foreign press],” Gadon said.
Meanwhile, lawmakers at the House of Representatives have invited drug lords imprisoned at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) to testify against De Lima.
“Narinig ko kahapon [I heard yesterday] that they are going to present convicts. Senator De Lima has already been informed about the witnesses and this is probably the reason why she has preempted a drama so that the issues against her will be diverted, para hindi mabigyan ng focus ang kanyang anomalies,” the lawyer claimed.
“The trouble with these actions is that the foreign press is picking this up, at ‘yung kanilang mga news diyan eh basta na lang sinasabi na there is killings in the Philippines [and their news reports conclude that there are killings in the Philippines],” he noted.
According to the lawyer, the foreign media did not even bother reporting the inconsistencies spotted during the testimony of Edgar Matobato who claimed to be a former member of the DDS.
Gadon believes that negative reports from the international media could only result in cynicism and adversely affect the country’s economy as these could scare away investors.
Aside from calling for De Lima’s ouster as head of the Senate panel, the lawyer also said the hearing should be terminated because it is not being conducted in aid of legislation.
“‘Yung hearing [the hearing]is not in aid of legislation, it is aimed to destroy the president,” Gadon said.
To us foreign spectators, De Lima failure reflects on the weakness of the president of your Senate as well as the pervasive shamelessness and corruption in your politics.
Watching her antics, it was so clear she was out to protect herself and not the people. For some reason, instead of bringing her to trial in the by your judicial system, she is still allowed to continue her shameless charade.
How can you have such shameless and corrupt politician in the person of deLima still stay in power is beyond our comprehension.
Si de-LIE-ma bastos yan. Sa mukha na lang ay hindi dapat pagkatiwalaan. Halos anim na taon walang ginawa sa DOJ kundi magpayaman manira ng kalaban sa pulitika, mambintang, magtakip sa katiwalian n PANot katulong si porky DRILL-on, pagpapabaya sa BNP kundi magkolekta ng pera mula sa drug lord direct from BNP with complete security from PNP ni PANOT. During her term as head of the department of injustice wala kang makukuhang katarungan dahil ang nakaupo ay liar hindi lawyer. tingnan mo ang mga mukha ng mga HAYOP ni de-LIE-ma, PORKy drill=ON, a_BAD, a_Lkala. Mga UTAK ng kahayupan noong nakaraan administrasyon sampu ng mga alepores ni PANOT. PANOT F——K YOU.
De Lima should stop this kagunggongan circus in the senate to derail the actions of the Duterte administration. De Lima should stop her galunggong mentality be she becomes a De Quatro or De Apat.
US CIA Pentagon State department UN and some sensational-dye in the wool journalists as well as selective human rights advocates so called funded by USAID and other neo liberal agencies, with druglords and oligarchs providing choral support to black propaganda against President Duterte have now joined De LIma, Trillanes and Drilon in their obvious quest to eliminate Duterte and the government that is initiating a vigorous anti drug and anti crime campaign and for inclusive development for the people. Stop meddling in the affairs of other countries!
Filipino’s always looking to blame some other country for the dysfunction and problems of the country. Last year it was the Chinese but never blame themselves for the mess they make. Who elects and reelect those unqualified stooges and thieves that comprise the Congress ?
It’s like the movie 1984 in the Philippines, One week they are at war with East Asia and have always been at war with East Asia then next week they are at war with Eurasia and have always been at war with Eurasia.
The government needs to spend way more money on education, 40% of the workforce don’t have a high school education and believe when i say it shows.
Dito lang eto nang yayare sa ating bansa. Nagiging katawatawa tayo sa ibang bansa. Senate should not be used as personal interest. Lahat tayo ginagago sa nangyayaring eto.
De lima should not only be ousted from the chair committee, she should be impeached.
How did she even get elected to the senate after protecting the liberal party pork barrel thieves instead of jailing them ?
She arrested only 3 opposition senators out of 40 past and present senators who gave billions to Napoles in exchange for kickbacks.
De Lima kept former president Arroyo on hospital arrest for years just because Aquino wanted it and in defiance of a Supreme court ruling allowing Arroyo to get medical treatment abroad.
De Lima played a big role in the impeachment trial of the chief justice Corona.
Arrested zero killers of the SAF 44
Instead of doing her job she was just a lap dog for Aquino and still she was elected to the senate.