De Lima wants Tolentino cited in contempt

Sen. Leila de Lima’s camp is asking the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) to cite Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs Francis Tolentino in contempt of court, after the latter claimed that 2013 ballots were found in ballot boxes used in the 2016 polls.

In a motion filed before the SET on Tuesday, de Lima’s camp moved that Tolentino “be cited in contempt of court for violating the sub judice rule” or the gag rule in judicial proceedings.

The two are locked in an election protest case initiated last year by Tolentino, who wants de Lima unseated.

Tolentino, a Tagaytay politician and former chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, earlier claimed there were 2013 ballots in some ballot boxes in Calbayog City, Samar.

“This statement serves no purpose but to mislead the public and this Tribunal,” the de Lima camp said.

Sought for comment, Tolentino said in a text message on Tuesday that he had yet to receive a copy of the motion.

“I have to study it before making a comment,” he said.

‘Insinuation’

De Lima said Tolentino and his entire revision team knew that only one ballot box, pertaining to Clustered Precinct No. 60030008 of Calbayog City, Western Samar, referred to the 2013 elections.

“But by impressing upon the public that 2013 ballots are mixed up with the 2016 ballots, protestant Tolentino is trying to insinuate fraud or irregularity that is not really there,” de Lima’s camp said in the motion.

“The ballot box itself (only one ballot box, and not several) and all of its contents are election paraphernalia from the 2013 elections that were erroneously transmitted to the SET (instead of the ballot boxes used for the 2016 elections) through no fault on my end, but due to the error of the City Treasurer of Calbayog City,” de Lima added.

“Since it was for the wrong elections, none of the contents of said ballot box has any bearing in the instant election protest.”

Zero votes

Tolentino also told reporters on Friday that he got zero votes in some towns, which was “statistically improbable.”

According to Tolentino, he got zero votes in Isabela City, Sumisip and Tabuan-Lasa in Basilan; Turtle Island in Tawi-Tawi; and Parang and Matanog in Maguindanao.

De Lima’s camp responded: “[T]he doctrine of statistical improbability does not apply especially since she also garnered zero votes in the same precincts that protestant Tolentino identified as his pilot precincts.”

De Lima won the 12th senatorial slot in the 2016 election, leading Tolentino by 1,332,972 votes.