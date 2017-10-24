De Lima wants Tolentino cited in contempt

SEN. Leila de Lima is asking the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) to cite presidential adviser on political affairs Francis Tolentino in contempt for alleged “false and misleading utterances” on the conduct of the 2016 national elections.

“In the three (3) revision days, protestant Tolentino made no recovery on physical count in the areas where he alleged the existence of fraud and irregularities, and yet publicly he acts as though he was a victim of fraud and the perpetrator was protestee De Lima. When protestant Tolentino makes false and misleading utterances, the integrity of the Tribunal’s proceedings is put in question. Such public utterances also tend to violate the sub judice rule,” de Lima said through her lawyers in a motion filed on Tuesday morning.

Tolentino — former chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) who lost in the 2016 senatorial election — claimed in an interview that there were 2013 ballots in some ballot boxes in Calbayog City, Samar.

He also told reporters in the interview that he got zero votes in some towns, which was “statistically improbable.”

Tolentino said this was in Isabela City, Sumisip, and Tabuan-Lasa in Basilan; Turtle Island in Tawi-Tawi, and; Parang, and Matanog in Maguindanao.

De Lima won the 12th and last slot in the 2016 elections, defeating Tolentino by 1,332,972 votes. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO