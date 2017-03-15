De Lima’s dilemma: Should she tell her mother she’s in jail?

Senator Leila de Lima admitted on Tuesday that her family is in a dilemma because her 84-year-old mother has no inkling that she has been detained on drug-related charges.

In a hand written note to reporters, De Lima said that her siblings told her mother that she was attending an official business abroad.

“Keep debating with myself—shall we tell her or not that her daughter is in prison?” the senator said.

De Lima said her siblings can no longer justify her prolonged absence and it is likely that her mother has started to wonder why her trip is taking so long.

She expressed concern that her legal problems would cause her mother misery and grief.

The detained senator also admitted being hurt because some of her colleagues believe the lies being peddled by allies of the President.

While she did not name names, De Lima said a handful of her colleagues were predisposed at accepting the testimonies of Rolando “Kerwin” Espinosa Jr. and Ronnie Dayan about her being an alleged beneficiary of drug money.

“One of my colleagues was even badgering Dayan in my presence into implicating me in the drug trade,” she said.