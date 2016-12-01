De Lima’s ex-lover back in Camp Crame

RONNIE Dayan, the driver-lover and alleged bagman of Sen. Leila de Lima when she was the secretary of the Department of Justice (DOJ) during the administration of then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd, is back in Camp Crame.

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, on Thursday confirmed that Dayan has been brought back to the camp, the police national headquarters in Quezon City.

“Gusto niya magpa-secure muna rito … andito siya sa loob ng kampo [He said he wants to be secured here.. he is here inside the camp],” Dela Rosa told reporters at the sidelines of a news briefing in Camp Crame where he had presented two suspects in a foiled bombing near the US Embassy in Manila last Monday.

Dayan was arrested by the police last November 22 in a village in San Juan town in La Union province.

A P1-million reward was earlier offered by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) for any information that would lead to the arrest of Dayan, who also confirmed de Lima’s earlier admission that they had a seven-year affair from the time she was a private law practitioner until she became Justice secretary.

He was ordered arrested after he snubbed a summons issued by the House Committee on Justice that has been investigating the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prisons that allegedly benefited de Lima.

Dayan appeared before the committee last November 24 and admitted that he had been receiving drug money for de Lima.

After his House appearance, he was turned over to the custody of the PNP chief and immediately brought to a safehouse in Pangasinan province.

Dayan is set to appear before the Senate justice committee on December 5 where he is expected to face drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, one of those who allegedly gave at least P2.8 million to Dayan as campaign money for the senatorial bid of the former Justice secretary.