De Lima’s former lover charged before DOJ

Congressional leaders on Thursday charged before the Department of Justice (DOJ) Ronnie Dayan, the former lover of Sen. Leila de Lima, for ignoring their summons in an earlier inquiry by the House justice committee into the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP).

The complaint was filed by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, House justice panel chairman Reynaldo Umali and Majority Floor Leader Rodolfo Fariñas.

It was the same criminal complaint for disobedience to a summons of Congress under Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code that they filed against de Lima recently.

“Dayan’s failure to appear during the committee hearing on October 6 and to respond to the show-cause order without any legal excuse is disobedience to the summons lawfully issued by the House of Representatives in violation of the Revised Penal Code,” the complaint read.

Dayan was summoned by the chamber after several high-profile inmates testified that he had acted as “bagman” who collected drug money from them at the NBP when de Lima was still the DOJ secretary.

He, however, went into hiding, a move that forced the House of Representatives to issue a contempt citation and arrest order against him.

Dayan was eventually arrested last November and appeared before the House justice panel.

Last December 21, the DOJ indicted the senator in connection with the illegal drug trade at the NBP, the national penitentiary, and for having helped in hiding Dayan, also her former driver.

A four-page resolution, signed and approved by Jorge Catalan, Officer-in- Charge Prosecutor General, said it found probable cause against de Lima for the crime of obstruction of justice.

The senator was found to have told Dayan in a text message to ignore the summons of the House of Representatives in connection with its probe of the illegal drug trade, and for him to go into hiding.