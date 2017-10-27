De Luna hangs on in US Open 9-Ball Championship

Doha Asian Games silver medalist Jeffrey De Luna nailed four straight victories to advance to the quarterfinals of the 42nd Annual US Open 9-Ball Championship being held at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia in US.

De Luna cruised to an easy 11-3 win over American John Schmidt before stunning former world champion American Earl Strickland in the next round via an 11-10 decision.

The 33-year old Filipino cue player continued his impressive run by ousting Japanese Yukio Akagariyama (11-6) and American Skyler Woodward (11-5) to stay in contention in the $200,000 event that offers $40,000 to the champion.

De Luna, however, will be facing a daunting task in the next round as he goes up against two-time World 9-Ball Pool Singles champion Thorsten Hohmann of Germany.

De Luna is the last Filipino standing in the tournament as Dennis Orcollo, Warren Kiamco, Alex Pagulayan and World Games gold medalist Carlo Biado got booted out bye their respective opponents in the losers’ bracket.

Kiamco blasted Orcollo in their do-or-die game (11-8) but suffered a 6-11 loss to Dang Jun Hi of China in the following round.

On the other hand, Pagulayan lost to Joshua Filler of Germany (8-11) while Biado lost to Woodward (7-11) in the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Orcollo, Kiamco, Pagulayan and Biado joined 2006 World 9-Ball champion and 2007 World 8-Ball titlist Ronnie Alcano, Zoren James Aranas, Lee Vann Corteza and Johann Chua in the sideline.

In the 42 editions of the tournament, only two Filipinos won a US Open 9-Ball crown.

Pagulayan was the last Filipino US Open champion when he ruled the 2005 edition while legendary cue master Efren “Bata” Reyes bagged the crown in 1994.