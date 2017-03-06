De Luna wins Vikings Cues 9-Ball Tour

Veteran cue master Jeffrey De Luna went undefeated to rule the 2017 Vikings Cues 9-Ball Tour held at the Borderline Billiards activity center in Bristol, Tennessee in US.

De Luna, a silver medalist in the 2006 Doha Asian Games, banked on his experience to outclass American Brandon Kidwell in the championship round via a 13-7 decision.

The Filipino champion advanced to the finals by blanking American Brandon Helton in the quarterfinals (8-0) and scoring a 13-3 win over Kidwellin the semifinals of the winner’s column.

Kidwell then posted victories in the one-loss group including his 8-0 demolition of compatriot Ikey Maynard in the semifinals of the loser’s side to arrange a championship showdown with De Luna.

De Luna pocketed the $800 top purse while Kidwell settled for the $550 consolation prize.

Meanwhile, 2016 champion Chezka Centeno and two-time world champion Rubilen Amit fell short in their campaigns in the 2017 Amway eSpring International Women 9-Ball Championship held at the Taipei Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Centeno scored a 7-2 victory over Hsieh Yu-Wen of Taiwan in the first round of the knockout stage before suffering a 6-7 loss to seasoned-player Karen Corr of Ireland in the Last 16 of the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Amit, on the other hand, bowed to Angeline Magdalena Ticoalu of Indonesia, 4-7, in main draw’s opening round.

Chinese Chen Si Ming bagged the crown following her 11-8 victory over teammate Xiao Ting Pan in the finals to claim the $34,000 champion’s prize.

Centeno and Amit are revving up for the 2017 Southeast Asian Games to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August.

The two Filipinas want to duplicate their 1-2 finish in the 9-Ball event of the 2015 edition in Singapore.