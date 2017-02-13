De Ocampo, Pogoy shine as TNT outplays SMB for 2-1 lead

Veteran Ranidel De Ocampo and rookie Roger Pogoy joined forces down the stretch to help Talk ‘N Text outsmart reigning champion San Miguel Beer, 98-92, on Sunday in Game 3 of the best-of-seven semifinals of Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

De Ocampo sizzled with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and grabbed nine rebounds, while the former Far Eastern University guard Pogoy nailed a season-high 22 points including six treys and seven rebounds to give the KaTropa a 2-1 series lead.

“It is similar to the last game, it’s our defense,” said first year TNT coach Nash Racela during the post game interview. “Coach Leo (Austria) did well in adjusting to our schemes. Everybody contributed tonight including our veterans like Danny Seigle and Harvey Cary.”

“It is still a collective effort. Coach Leo is a veteran coach and he has been in many games.”

Veteran playmaker Jayson Castro distributed well the ball, finishing with 12 assists on top of 11 points and four rebounds. Kelly Williams and Moala Tautuaa contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, also for the KaTropa.

Talk ‘N Text, with the win, is now two games away of securing a 17th final appearance.

Alex Cabagnot and Marcio Lassiter posted 18 points each for the Beermen.

Talk ‘N Text lost in Game 1 (98-111) but came back strong in Game 2 (87-85) to tie the series. JOSEF RAMOS

Scores:

TNT 98 – De Ocampo 24, Pogoy 22, Castro 11, Williams 11, Tautuaa 10, Rosario 9, Seigle 4, Fonacier 3, Rosales 2, Reyes 2, Carey 0, Golla 0, Sumalinog 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

SMB 92 – Cabagnot 18, Lassiter 18, Fajardo 16, Ross 12, Santos 12, Espinas 8, Heruela 4, Tubid 4, Reyes 0, Agovida 0.

Quarter Scores: 25-30, 53-49, 72-72, 98-92.