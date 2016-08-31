De Ocampo’s basket saves Tropang Texters from Batang Pier

Talk ‘N Text escaped GlobalPort with a narrow 122-120 win on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 41 Governors’ Cup at the Ara- neta Coliseum.

Jayson Castro, who notched 37 points including six three-pointers plus eight assists, pulled off a smooth pass to Ranidel De Ocampo that sank a two-pointer securing Talk ‘N Text’s win with five seconds remaining in the game.

The Tropang Texters with their seventh victory after eight games remain on top of the team standings with a win-loss record of 7-1.

“The game went up with GlobalPort in the second half,” said Talk ‘N Text coach Jong Uichico during the postgame interview. “GlobalPort can really score especially when Stanley Pringle and Terrence Romeo get it going.”

“We fell into a lull in the offense in the latter part. We needed this win anyway, anyhow and we move on to the next,” he added.

De Ocampo finished with 17 points and seven rebounds; Larry Fonacier contributed 14 points and Ryan Reyes 11 points.

Import Michael Madanly and Kelly Williams contributed 10 and eight points, respectively also for Talk ‘N Text.

Mychal Lamar Ammons of the Tropang Texters was outplayed by his counterpart Mike Glover, finishing with mere seven points and 11 rebounds because of early foul trouble.

Glover posted 38 points plus 18 rebounds while Terrence Romeo had 33 points and seven assists.

Stanley Pringle scored 25 points also for the Batang Pier.

GlobalPort’s win-loss record fell to 3-5.

Talk ‘N Text scored more three pointers (14-9) and assists (20-14) than GlobalPort.

Talk ‘N Text, riding on a strong start, established a 35-18 lead in the first quarter and managed to maintain a huge advantage came the second quarter. Castro, after a hefty 22-point output in the first half, scored a three-pointer that gave the Tropang Texters a 60-38 lead with still 4:30 left in the second canto.

GlobalPort tried to match Talk ‘N Text’s production in the second period scoring 34 points against 35 of the Texters but it wasn’t enough to trim the gap. Talk ‘N Text, continued to dominate the match with commanding 70-52 lead at the half.

The Tropang Texters shot 27-of-44 (61 percent) overall in the field against GlobalPort’s 21-of-48 (43 percent) in the first half.

There was a glimmer of hope for the Batang Pier at the start of the second half with Pringle and Glover reducing the deficit to 10 points before the end of third period.

GlobalPort outscored Talk ‘N Text in the third period, 34-26, to narrow the gap, 86-96, with 12 minutes left in the game.

The Batang Pier inched closer with a 10-0 run midway in the fourth period highlighted by Pringle’s back-to-back lay-ups to tie the score 120-all with 16 seconds left in the game.

But Castro and De Ocampo get in the way in the dying seconds powering Talk ‘N Text’s slim win.

Anthony Jay Washington’s costly blunder with 2.2 seconds left also contributed to the end of Batang Pier’s three-game winning streak.