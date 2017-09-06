De Venecia’s tenure as envoy extended

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the services of former House Speaker Jose de Venecia Jr. as Special Envoy for Inter-Cultural Dialogue and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), appointment papers released by Malacañang showed.

De Venecia was appointed on September 4 and will handle the post from October 21, 2017 to October 20, 2018.

He was first designated to the special ambassadorial post from April to September 2017.

On May 9, Malacañang made an erroneous announcement, listing down de Venecia’s appointment with others who had their appointment papers signed by Duterte in April.

The confusion apparently extended to the Department of Foreign Affairs as well since its spokesman Robespierre Bolivar said de Venecia was appointed Special Envoy for Inter-Cultural Dialogue.

De Venecia served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1992 to 1998 and from 2001 to 2008.