De Vera named CHEd officer in charge

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has named Commissioner Prospero “Popoy” de Vera officer in charge of the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd).

De Vera, a former professor at the University of the Philippines, will take over from Patricia Licuanan, who resigned amid allegations of “excessive foreign travel.”

De Vera’s appointment, effective immediately, is contained in a memorandum from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea dated January 24 and released on Friday.

Licuanan, whose term would have ended in July, denied the allegations made by Rep. Jericho Nograles of PBA party-list, maintaining that she sought the approval of Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra for the eight foreign trips from March to November 2017.

Before he was named CHEd Commissioner, de Vera served as vice president for public affairs of the University of the Philippines and director of the Center for Policy and Executive Development and the Center for Leadership, Citizenship and Democracy under UP Diliman’s National College of Public Administration and Governance.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. confirmed Licuanan’s resignation last January 15, hours after Licuanan announced it in a flag ceremony at CHEd.

The former CHEd chief said in a television interview shortly after quitting that she had decided to resign because battling these allegations would make the last six months of her term unproductive.

Licuanan was appointed by President Benigno Aquino 3rd as CHEd chief in 2010 and again in 2014.

Prior her stint as CHEd Chair, Licuanan served as president of Miriam College of Quezon City.