Dead Chinese tourists home

SEOUL: North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un personally saw off a train repatriating the bodies of dozens of Chinese tourists who were killed in a bus accident as he issued a fresh apology to Beijing over the tragedy, state media reported on Thursday.

Thirty-two Chinese tourists and four North Koreans perished when a bus they were traveling in plunged off a bridge south of Pyongyang Sunday night, according to Chinese officials. Two other Chinese nationals were injured.

In two new dispatches on Thursday morning, the North’s state-run KCNA news agency said Kim went to Pyongyang’s station on Wednesday evening “to see off a special purpose train carrying the bodies of Chinese who were killed and the wounded in a tragic traffic accident.”

The KCNA report described Kim personally making arrangements for the train and offering “words of consolation” to the survivors.

A separate report from KCNA carried a “message of consolation” from Kim to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We make a deep apology to the Chinese comrades for the pain which cannot be alleviated with any word, consolation and compensation,” KCNA quoted the message as saying.

The train left at midnight, with high-level North Korean officials aboard along with China’s ambassador and medical experts, said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

