    Dead Rose

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    this is the hour and it’s long shadow
    vainly flickering on the edges of night
    not without reluctance sinks to rest
    amongst its sister memories, rose, O
    many a day will i mourn the loss
    of the scented sorrows you have caressed me with
    across the black rooms of my wandering nights!
    this is for a debt of fruitful sadness…
    a little wreath spun from the looms of night
    some slight flower with the alien fragrance
    of a long despair that dies, wanting itself…
    beneath the muted ghost of a lone tear
    shrivelled for lack of your envenomed thorn
    i will at times remember you with them
    as i my grey with my brilliant dawns…
    fare thee well, my love, though now i do not weep…
    may this final bouquet of white sadness
    deserve the splendour of your absent brow!

    DOMINGO C. DE GUZMAN

