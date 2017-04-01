this is the hour and it’s long shadow

vainly flickering on the edges of night

not without reluctance sinks to rest

amongst its sister memories, rose, O

many a day will i mourn the loss

of the scented sorrows you have caressed me with

across the black rooms of my wandering nights!

this is for a debt of fruitful sadness…

a little wreath spun from the looms of night

some slight flower with the alien fragrance

of a long despair that dies, wanting itself…

beneath the muted ghost of a lone tear

shrivelled for lack of your envenomed thorn

i will at times remember you with them

as i my grey with my brilliant dawns…

fare thee well, my love, though now i do not weep…

may this final bouquet of white sadness

deserve the splendour of your absent brow!

DOMINGO C. DE GUZMAN