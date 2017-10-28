Deadline to exchange old banknotes extended

THE general public can still replace and exchange old banknotes for New Generation Currency series bills up to December 29 this year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Friday.

Advertisements

“In response to numerous requests from the general public to allow the exchange and replacement of their New Design Series (NDS) banknotes, the Monetary Board established a new deadline of December 29, 2017 for this purpose,” it said.

The old NDS banknotes ceased to be legal tender beginning 2016 but holders were given up to the end of that year to exchange these for NGC bills. The Bangko Sentral later extended this to June 30, 2017.

Holders of NDS notes should go to the BSP Cash Department or any of its regional offices and branches.

“The BSP shall allow the exchange of demonitized NDS banknotes in cash to a maximum amount of P100,000 per transaction,” the central bank said.

Larger amounts can be exchanged but will only be payable through checks or direct credit to a bank account.