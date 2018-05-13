Deadline for Frankfurt fair applications extended

The National Book Development Board (NBDB) has extended the deadline for those interested to join the Philippine delegation to this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest trade fair of books for publishing stakeholders that will be held in the German city from October 10 to 14.

The state-run agency is inviting registered publishers to get a free shelf at the Philippine stand, where they can display their books and hold meetings with industry professionals from foreign markets. The new deadline is May 15.

NBDB-registered authors, illustrators, independent publishers, and other industry experts are also invited to apply for a travel grant and give a talk at Philippine-hosted events at the fair. The new deadline is May 30.

As an additional incentive, the NBDB is seeking applications to the NBDB Translation Subsidy Program.

Registered publishers may apply for translations of their books from Philippine languages into English or another foreign language. These translations will make existing works accessible to the global market. Interested parties must submit their complete applications on or before June 29.

For inquires, call Ryan or Camille at (02) 929-3887, local 801/812, or send an email to bookfairs@nbdb.gov.ph. Guidelines can be accessed at booksphilippines.gov.ph. For updates, follow fb.com/nbdb.phil, twitter.com/NBDB_PHIL, and instagram.com/nbdb_phil.