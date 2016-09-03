Saturday, September 3, 2016
    10 dead as blast rocks Davao City: police

    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    At least 10 people died and dozens were injured when an explosion rocked a market area in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s southern home city of Davao on Friday night, police told Agence France-Presse.

    The explosion occurred close to one of Davao’s top hotels that is popular with tourists and business people, city spokeswoman Catherine dela Rey said.

    “There was an explosion but as to what caused it, it is still under investigation,” dela Rey said.

    “Ten people died on the spot, at least 30 injured.”

