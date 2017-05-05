Deadly unrest grips Venezuela as students rally

CARACAS: A student was shot dead at a meeting in Venezuela Thursday, prosecutors said, as anti-government protests raged in the streets. Crowds of students clashed with riot police in the latest in a wave of unrest as the opposition vowed no respite in its drive to oust President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro’s opponents accuse him of trying to strengthen his grip on power and delay elections by launching moves to rewrite the constitution. According to the latest toll provided by prosecutors on Thursday, 35 people have been killed in just over a month of protests against Maduro, whose opponents blame him for food shortages in the oil-rich nation. News of the latest deaths—up from a toll of 33 earlier Thursday—came as organizers announced a women’s march to be held Saturday. Protesters at the women’s rally, to take place in downtown Caracas, are urged to wear white, a traditional show defiance against what organizers have branded a “repressive” Maduro government.

AFP