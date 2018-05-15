‘Deadpool 2’ assembles X-Force

After breaking box-office records in 2016, Ryan Reynolds is back as “Deadpool” in the superhero movie’s second installment.

Reynolds, however, not only stars in the title role, he also co-wrote, along with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and produced the sequel.

“Ryan is an incredible comedic talent,” noted director David Leitch, “and Deadpool works as a perfect ground for things he really excels at. He took that character from the comic books and made it his own brand. There’s a synergistic effect with Deadpool and Ryan. He’s funny and irreverent but also has a huge heart and compassion, like Deadpool.”

Besides the return of the Merc with a Mouth—another name for Deadpool because of his talkative nature—”Deadpool 2″ also introduces an ever-growing stronger alliance of Deadpool with returning and new characters.

Of this, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld said, “The best version is what they’ve done with these films because they’ve put the utmost care and love into them and they haven’t betrayed the comic. X-Force is the second best-selling comic of all time. Twenty-six years later, now I know it’s never going to fall.”

Also starring in Deadpool 2 are Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, the love of Wade Wilson’s life; T.J. Miller as Deadpool’s confidante, Weasel; Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al; and Andre Tricoteux with Colossus’ body performance.

Along with the returning and new cast in Deadpool 2, Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin also stars as the time-traveling Cable, a warrior infected with the techno-organic virus that renders him cybernetic and the most highly anticipated screen personas in recent history.

Rounding up the cast are Zazie Beetz as Domino, Julian Dennison as Russell/Firefist, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Eddie Marsan as the Headmaster, Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy, and Terry Crews, Lewis Tan, Bill Skarsgard and Rob Delaney.

From 20th Century Fox, Deadpool 2 opens in cinemas nationwide today.