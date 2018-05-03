Dealing with financial peer pressure

Hanging out with friends and other individuals fulfills our need for social connection. It is also a great way to release stress and maintain a sunny disposition in life. However, things could take a turn for the worse when you develop the habit of mindless spending, or deliberately forego your budget in an effort to keep these connections.

At one point in my life, I was in a similar situation. I went out with my friends and acquaintances too often, without considering how much each meet-up would cost me. I would try to get my hands on the latest item on the market because it seemed to be what everyone else had – whether in the real world or in our online community. But when I decided to take control of my finances some time ago, one of the things I changed was how I reacted to financial peer pressure.

So how does one strike a balance between being financially savvy and still keeping his or her social connections? Here are some ways that I found to be effective:

Lessen the time you go out with friends

There’s nothing wrong with going out with your friends. It only becomes a problem when you do it too often. When you’re out with your friends, it can be easy to overlook how much you actually spend on food, drinks and transportation. Before you know it, you’ve blown the week’s budget on a single lunch out or night out. So if you must see your friends, make sure to plan it in accordance with the budget for the month or week. This way, you’ll be able to properly time your spending.

Resist the urge to follow online shops

When I was fixing my finances, one of the first things I did was unsubscribe from the buy-and-sell groups on Facebook of which I was a member. I realized that since I didn’t have much self-restraint in buying stuff at that time, being a part of those groups compelled me to buy things I didn’t need, just because they popped up on my newsfeed. Likewise, I also unfollowed online stores on Instagram. And within two weeks, I found myself wanting and shopping for less things.

Shop on your own

Shopping is more fun with friends. But sometimes, in these shopping trips, a friend might mention a product or service he or she has tried but which you don’t really need. And when endorsed with positive reviews, that product becomes something to consider adding to your shopping cart, then you end up going home with it. This contributes to those unnecessary expenses, and incurring them is something you’d want to avoid if you’re trying to put your finances in order. To lessen the chances of such bad financial habits happening to you, shop alone instead. It’s simpler that way.

Set a goal

I understand that most experts advocate setting clear and attainable goals when trying to get your finances in order. However, I found that setting a goal as simple and generic as “be financially independent” can suffice as well. Whenever I face situations involving financial peer pressure, I just try to remember my goal. I have also written and posted it on one spot in my room where I can always see it. It really helps in keeping myself accountable.

Know your limits and make your peers aware of them

We all have our financial limitations – some by chance and some by choice. Whatever is true in your case, don’t be ashamed of setting financial boundaries and let your peers know about them. It’s only by being honest with yourself and others that you’d be able to set your finances straight. Note, though, that you may encounter unsupportive people around you when you start doing this. Don’t mind them and just be firm with the limits you have set for yourself. This will pay off in terms of the savings you will accumulate in the future.

Financial peer pressure is a tricky subject to deal with, especially given the Filipino tendency to be mahiyain (private or embarrassed talking) about matters involving money. But remember that the right people will understand your decision to prioritize your finances. It is my hope that if you do struggle with financial peer pressure, this article has somehow helped you, even in just making you aware that there’s something you can do about it.

Katrina Guevarra is a content writer at MoneyMax.ph, the Philippines' leading comparison website for insurance, credit cards, and loans.