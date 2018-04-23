Dealing with valuation: How do you proceed?

As the Philippine market becomes highly competitive, domestic conglomerates, and to some extent, second-tier companies, are utilizing inorganic growth through mergers-and-acquisitions (M&A) strategies to diversify, secure and improve their market positions, and to ensure their advancement and relevance in a fast-changing economic landscape.

Interestingly in 2017, the Philippines’ reported deal value totaled $13.1 billion, making the country the third hottest M&A destination in Southeast Asia. This accounts for 46 deals with an average disclosed deal size of $422.2 million. Among the top industries in 2017 were power generation, financial services, and food and beverage. The 2017 figure is twice the $6.1 billion total deals in 2016, according to Mergermarket.

Industry breadth and diversification have been growing trends in the local M&A market. The biggest and one of the most talked about M&A activity in the Philippines for 2017 was San Miguel Corporation’s 100 percent acquisition of a 630MW coal power plant in Masinloc, Zambales through its subsidiary SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. for an enterprise value of about $2.4 billion.

Another interesting deal was Japan Tobacco, Inc.’s acquisition of the tobacco-related assets and intellectual property of Mighty Corporation for a total deal value of $911.5 million. The transaction was completed in September 2017 as part of the acquirer’s strategy to sustain profit growth through geographical expansion. Add to these SM’s investment in 2GO and Ayala Corporation and Globe Telecom’s joint venture with Ant Financial and it’s no surprise the Philippines is now one of the most attractive and active M&A destinations in Southeast Asia.

However, country- and industry-specific drivers are not the only things propelling companies to engage in M&A activities. Target-specific deal sealers, which are due diligence-examined, are also considered in the overall M&A strategy. These have an impact on the valuation of the target company and ultimately on the pricing of the deal.

The attractiveness of the value of the target entity as perceived by a potential buyer also plays a vital role in a successful deal closing.

But how do we measure value? Is there one valuation technique that is acceptable to all parties in the M&A activities?

There are three valuation approaches used to estimate an enterprise value of the target entity. Equity value is the difference between the calculated enterprise value and net debt position of the target entity at the valuation date.

The income approach calculates intrinsic value based on the time value of future cash flows discounted today.

Perhaps the most dynamic and most intuitive in assessing the earnings potential of the target entity, this approach relies heavily on assumptions supporting the cash flows and the equivalent risk. To quote Prof. Aswath Damodaran, a known figure in valuation, “The intrinsic value can be determined by the cash flows one expects to generate over its life and how uncertain one feels about these cash flows.” This approach is commonly used to value a start-up business, a business with finite life, or a business at a growth stage of the business cycle.

Another approach is the market valuation, which pertains to the relative performance of comparable companies. The comparable companies or peers operate in the same industry and geography, offer the same/similar products and services, and have the same/similar business or operating model as the target entity. The market valuation is ideal with regard to its quick and straightforward approach in deriving the enterprise value from the metrics of the target entity’s peers. This becomes problematic, however, for businesses with unique operating models as they may have a limited pool of potential comparable companies.

Choice of earnings base including revenue, EBITDA, and net profit after tax may also present issues in relation to different depreciation policies and capital structures of the comparable companies. This approach is more likely applied to a stable business where a maintainable level of future earnings can be established.

The cost method is perhaps the most conservative approach to valuation, wherein the value is derived from the adjusted fair value of net assets. The value derived from this approach represents a minimum value. The downside of this method is that it ignores any earnings potential of the target entity. This approach is commonly used for entities that are not operating profitably or have significant asset base that is not being utilized efficiently at the moment.

In all three models, note that business valuation should be treated as a thorough analysis of company value, rather than a procedural application of a mathematical formula. Thorough understanding of the business supported by fundamental data, understanding of historical and current performance, and strategic outlook should be considered when applying any of the three approaches. Ultimately, value estimation is driven by the analyst’s perception of where the company is, how it performed, and where it is planning to go. As Prof. Damodaran said, “Valuation is neither an art nor an exact science; it is a craft.”

Laurence Tan is a senior and John Pronto is an associate with the Financial Advisory Services division of Navarro Amper & Co., the local member firm of Deloitte Southeast Asia Ltd. – a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited – comprising Deloitte practices operating in Brunei, Cambodia, Guam, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.