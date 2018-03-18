Death of 2 men puzzles police

Police are investigating the killing of two unidentified men whose bodies, riddled with bullets, were found at a dimly lit portion of a road Saturday in Caloocan City.

The only key to the investigation was a footage from a close circuit television (CCTV) camera installed by Barangay 179 along Quirino Highway that slightly captured the incident that happened at 4 a.m.

The CCTV footage showed two vehicles stopping across Dela Costa Subdivision II in Quirino Highway. The two unidentified victims alighted but were immediately peppered with bullets.

Probers believe the victims were abducted. One of the victims was wearing white basketball sleeveless shirt and black short pants while the other was wearing a green t-shirt and red jogging pants.

Police investigators are trying to determine the identities of the victims as well as the motive of the crime.