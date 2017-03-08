‘Death penalty a sorrowful event’ – Bataan bishop

BALANGA City, Bataan: The bishop of the Diocese of Balanga on Wednesday described the approval in the House of Representatives of death penalty as a sad and sorrowful event in the country.

“They took the matters in their hands and blood will be in their hands,” Bishop Ruperto Santos said of the lawmakers who voted for the revival of the death penalty on third and final reading in the chamber.

The bill will be elevated to the Senate.

The Bataan prelate reminded lawmakers that not everything legal is moral.

“They took away the sanctity of life and acted like God. It is sinful,” he said.

Santos considered that the decision is like giving death sentence to imprisoned overseas Filipino workers in foreign lands.

“What is now our moral ascendancy to ask for clemency for those on death row in foreign countries when our government imposes the death penalty?” the bishop asked.

Santos is the chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines–Episcopal Commission on Migrants (CBCP-ECMI).

“We in the CBCP–ECMI will continue to fight for sacredness and respect for life. We will work hard to promote and preserve life. We will pray for their change of hearts,” he said.