Death toll in evacuation camps rises to 27

AT least 27 Marawi refugees staying in evacuation camps have died, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Monday.

On June 26, three more fatalities were reported. Two died of pneumonia and one of dehydration.

Early this month, 24 refugees died of various diseases. Common ailments in evacuation camps were acute gastroenteritis, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea and skin problems.

According to the DoH, of the 280,581 people who fled Marawi City, only 20,627 persons are housed in evacuation camps. Majority of the evacuees are staying with their relatives or friends.

Regional health offices have sent additional medical personnel to help in relief efforts inside evacuation camps.

Kadil Sinolinding Jr., regional secretary of the DoH in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, called on health workers to volunteer to augment the relief operations in Marawi and in evacuation centers that face the risk of disease outbreaks because of the prolonged conflict.

“We have an urgent appeal to our fellow health workers who are willing to volunteer and help save the lives of residents affected by Marawi conflict,” Sinolinding said.

A total of 1,290 patients have been referred to various hospitals, 178 of whom were admitted. The rest were given medical attention and sent home.

The DoH advised Marawi evacuees staying outside the shelters to visit village, town and city health centers and hospitals for free medicines, treatment and confinement if they are sick.