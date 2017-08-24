Death toll from South Asia flooding tops 1,000

NEW DELHI: The death toll from floods sweeping South Asia has climbed above 1,000, officials said Thursday, as rescue teams try to reach millions stranded by the region’s worst monsoon disaster in recent years. Thousands of soldiers and emergency personnel have been deployed across India, Bangladesh and Nepal, where authorities say a total of 1,009 bodies have been recovered since August 10 when intense rainfall started falling. Twenty-six bodies were found Wednesday in Bihar, a hard-hit state in India’s east, taking the death toll there to 367, said Anirudh Kumar, a top state disaster management official. “We still have nearly 11 million people affected in 19 districts of the state,” he told Agence France-Presse, adding 450,000 flood evacuees had taken shelter in government refuges.