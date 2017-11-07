Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 69

DANANG, Vietnam: The death toll from typhoon downpours and floods wreaking havoc along Vietnam’s south-central coast has risen to 69, authorities said Tuesday, as the country prepares to host a world leaders’ summit. Typhoon Damrey struck days before Vietnam is set to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Danang next weekend. It will bring together US President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, among other leaders. More than 100,000 houses nationwide are still under water, according to a Tuesday report from Vietnam’s disaster management authority. Since the storm made landfall on Saturday 69 people have perished in floods, landslides and on capsized boats at sea, while 30 others are still missing, the government said. UNICEF said at least four children were among the dead, with two others missing and an estimated one million young people affected by one of the worst storms to hit the area in years.

AFP